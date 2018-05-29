Money Talks News: How the internet can help you make extra money

The Internet is probably the world's greatest source for extra money, because it connects those who need a service with those able to provide it.

Like many Americans, Carolyn Stevenson knows a lot about her hometown, and she's done something cool with that knowledge.

She's converted it into cash by working as a local tour guide.

"Some artists moved into Wynwood and created what's called 'The Bakehouse'," Stevenson said.

She finds her clients on this site, one of several that hooks guides up with customers for a cut of the profits.

She makes decent part-time money, $50 - $75 an hour, and she has a good time doing it.

"It's gratifying to be able to educate people, and also to show them something they didn't know before and to see that look in their eyes. Like, 'Oh wow! That's so cool'," Stevenson said.

Now obviously, tour guides will be in greatest demand in tourist areas, but every place has interesting things to see, and every place has people that might be willing to pay to learn about them.

So what skills do you need?

"You have to get used to having a group and holding their interest, and how to be able to know when to be quiet, when to talk, you just develop that rapport," Stevenson said.

Yet another way the Internet could hook you up with extra money in your spare time, but if this one's not your cup of tea, don't worry about it. There are plenty of other options.

