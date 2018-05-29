Toledo City Council to vote on extending DORA hours

The hours for the Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area, could be extended.

Toledo City Council is talking about extending the hours from noon - midnight to noon - 1 a.m.

Council president Matt Cherry said he's been approached by multiple downtown businesses about it.

He's talked with Toledo police and they have no issues with it as DORA has not increased any safety concerns.

This would match up with the hours of the Adams Street refreshment area.

It is expected Toledo City Council will vote on this change Tuesday, April 5, 2018.

