LLS blood drop raises over $2,000

Shoppers on both sides of the Maumee River did their part to support our Malena Caruso and her efforts to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Woman of the Year campaign, raising $2,877.

Both Walt Churchill's Market stores sold blood drops to rasie money for the campaign and bring awareness to the efforts of our local chapter.

You can still support Malena's campaign by calling in to our live Champions of Hope Phone Bank Thursday, May 31 during our evening newscasts.

