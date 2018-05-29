Toledo Zoo declares winners of 'Say I Zoo' contest

One lucky couple will say I do at one of the top ranked zoos in the country; right here at the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium.

The deserving couple is actually already married. However, they never had a wedding ceremony.

The bride and groom are two people who always have put others before themselves.



Mandi and Tyler Palmer were married three years ago at the courthouse before Tyler was set to deploy with the Army.

When he got back, the couple started fostering children, adopting two young boys.

Members of their church nominated the couple, without telling them.

Next year their dream wedding ceremony will be in the formal garden and the reception at the new Promedica Museum of Natural history.



“I’m just thankful will get to share a day with our family and friends they how deep in love we are and you know like having a wedding is always a girls trained and now I finally get to live that out,” Mandi Palmer said.



The couple said they’re from a small town and this wedding will be an experience their entire family and friends will get to enjoy.



The value of this wedding is worth just under $30,000 and will be sometime in 2019.

The other contestants, however, didn't walk away with nothing.

Second place winners, Mackenzie Gregory and Andrew Lynch, won a rehearsal dinner package at the zoo and aquarium. This includes a photo booth and caricature artist, dive presentation and a two hour touch tank experience.

Third place winners, Scot Henshaw and Trey Daugherty, won the "Bridal Party Bash" package at the zoo and aquarium. The package includes the Arial Adventure course and a giraffe feeding experience, plus hair, makeup and limo services.

Finally, the fourth place winners Barb and Richard Modrzynski won a family zoo membership.

