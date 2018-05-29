Family House in need of bottled water

By Tuesday we will be closely watch Tropical Storm Alberto as it moves toward the Great Lakes.
It will not have strong winds, but it is bringing very muggy air and rain chances.More >>
Ohio authorities say a man whose wife died when their SUV caught fire has succumbed to his injuries.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.More >>
Fifteen Michigan inmates have received associate's degrees from Calvin College.More >>
Columbus police say a 77-year-old woman was killed when she was knocked to the ground and run over by a pickup truck driven by her 51-year-old son.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The village of Ottawa in Putnam County will soon be transforming a vacant lot that was sold to the village into a park.More >>
Discussions are continuing this week after there are still many question marks when it comes to regional water.More >>
The Owens Community College Findlay campus is buzzing, as their biology department is getting some help with their community garden.More >>
161 Doctor of Medicine degrees, nine Doctor of Philosophy degrees, 25 Master's Degrees and five graduate certificates were awarded.More >>
