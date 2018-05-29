New park and amphitheater coming to Ottawa

The village of Ottawa in Putnam County will be transforming a vacant lot that was sold to the village into a park.



This open green space in the heart of Ottawa used to be the home of Paul's Ace Hardware for years.



However, after constant flooding issues, the building was sold to the village and razed.



With flood mitigation planning to move forward, the village is finalizing plans to transform the property into a city park; featuring benches, sloped landscapes, and an amphitheater.



A social media poll named the park Rex Center Park, after an old theater that stood on the property.



The village also plans on hosting open air concerts regularly at the park.



When complete, officials believe it will help revitalize their downtown.



"You know, to me, it's going to be one of the focal points of our downtown, if not the focal point of our downtown. Because it is really going to be attractive, it's really going to be an asset because people are going to use it," said Ottawa mayor Dean Meyer.



The first event to be held here at Rex Center Park is already scheduled for early August. So, the village has a few months to get construction up and running and completed.

