Bee hives established on Owens Community College Findlay campus

The Owens Community College Findlay campus is buzzing, as their biology department is getting some help with their community garden.



Next to the Owens Community garden in Findlay sit five bee hives purchased by the Owens faculty association.



The hope is that the bees can not only help pollinate the community garden, but can be used as an additional teaching tool for students.



"Any students that are taking our courses, or even if they're not taking a biology course, and they want to learn they can come out and seek us out, and we'll be happy to bring them out and teach them about what we're learning and all of the stuff we have going on here," said Bob Connour, Professor of Biology at Owens Community College

In an age where pollinators are on a decline, the college said that they will also reach out to members of the community to learn as much as they can about the bees vital job in our local agriculture.

"Definitely that will be in the future with getting the community involved and even if it's just a three hour course on a Saturday, something like that." said Tara Carter, Academic Lac Tech at Owens.

The bees presence won't only help this community garden, but are expected to help this entire area as well.



"They'll fly, and I've done my research, they'll fly several miles. So, these bees here are going to be pollinating stuff all over within a several mile radius," said Connour.

The plan is to have the faculty learn more throughout the Summer and Fall, and then have their college courses and community events planned out to begin next Spring.

