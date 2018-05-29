Turnpike crashes result in amputations, life-threatening injuries Monday

The Milan post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol handled three separate serious crashes on Monday that stopped westbound traffic on the Ohio Turnpike for an extended period.

In all, there were seven vehicles involved, six persons suffered minor to life-threatening injuries, and three first responders from local fire departments were transported due to heat exhaustion.

At approximately 12:59 p.m., troopers were sent to an injury crash on the Ohio Turnpike just west of the State Route 53 (mile post 91) entrance ramp westbound. The investigation determined a westbound motorcycle was traveling too fast down the entrance ramp and lost control. The cycle sideswiped a commercial motor vehicle also traveling west. This impact caused the cycle to fall on its side, directly into the path of the commercial vehicle’s trailer tires. The cycle and the two occupants were then run over, ejecting both onto the roadway.

The husband and wife from Indiana, whose names are not being released, were seriously injured as both suffered limb amputations from the impact with the commercial vehicle. Both riders were taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo. Both were listed in serious but stable condition on Tuesday.

During the investigation of this crash, all westbound lanes were stopped for St. Vincent Life Flight, causing a significant back-up to the holiday weekend traffic. At 1:33 p.m. a westbound passenger car failed to stop with assured clear distance and struck an SUV. Investigation at this scene determined the driver of the at-fault vehicle was suffering from a diabetic incident, which caused the injury crash. The injured from the SUV refused treatment, but the female driver suffering the diabetic incident was transported by Sandusky County EMS to Fremont Memorial Hospital.

At 2:12 p.m., a commercial motor vehicle traveling westbound failed to maintain an assured clear distance and made and swerved to avoid a direct collision with stopped traffic from the previous two traffic crashes. At mile post 95, this commercial vehicle struck the median wall, causing it to overturn. While sliding down the road on its side, the commercial vehicle caught fire and then struck a separate commercial vehicle and a passenger car. The at-fault driver, whose name is being withheld, was seriously injured and later flown by St. Vincent Life Flight to St Vincent Hospital in Toledo. He was listed in stable condition Tuesday.

The Clyde Fire Department responded to the scene of the crash due to the commercial vehicle fire. The flames and heavy smoke caused two eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike to be shut down. Responders from Clyde requested assistance from the Sandusky Township Fire Department. During the incident three firefighters suffered severe heat exhaustion. Two were taken by Sandusky County EMS to Fremont and Bellevue hospitals. The third firefighter was flown from the scene by St. Vincent Life Flight to St. Vincent Hospital.

These incidents caused extensive back-ups not only on the Ohio Turnpike, but on local routes due to traffic being diverted off the turnpike because of the temporary road closure. Ohio Turnpike Maintenance and Madison’s Towing were able to get all eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes open at 5:44 p.m. In all the parts of the Ohio Turnpike were closed for four hours.