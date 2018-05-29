Accused killer takes plea deal, faces life in prison - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Accused killer takes plea deal, faces life in prison

(Source: Lucas County Jail) (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

An accused killer faces life behind bars after taking a plea deal on Tuesday.

READ: Man arrested for murder of 73-year-old

Michael Smoot entered an Alford plea in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Smoot is accused of beating 73-year-old Walter Sites to death in east Toledo last year.

Smoot will be sentenced next Tuesday.

