Bedford HS, JHS students to leave early due to power outage

BEDFORD, MI (WTOL) -

Bedford Junior High School and Bedford High School students will have a early release today due to a power outage.

Students from the junior high and high school only will be released today at 12:15 p.m. This does not affect the elementary schools.

An email from the school said, "This affects many of our systems in the schools: cafeteria service, ventilation systems, technology, internet, and phone systems."

 

