85-year-old Toledo woman killed in crash

One woman is dead after a crash in west Toledo on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at Talmadge and Oak Tree Place around 7:50 a.m.

Police say 85-year-old Helen Wodarski was trying to turn onto southbound Talmadge from westbound Oak Tree Place when she turned left in front of 45-year-old Christine Brunt. According to the report, Wodarski's vehicle was struck on the driver's side door. She was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown to the passenger side of the vehicle.

Police say Wodarski was taken to Toledo Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Brunt was taken to St. Anne's Hospital with minor injuries and was treated and released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

