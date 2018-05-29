Tickets going fast for St. Jude Dream Home

This is the time of year that many people plan a move, with plenty of time during the summer months to get a new home in order.

But instead of paying for a new home, you could win one instead. And you can help battle childhood cancer at the same time.

A $100 ticket could win you a 2,400 square-foot home in Waterville valued at around $315,000. This home is this year's St. Jude Dream Home, built by Buckeye Real Estate Group.

Open houses begin soon, so you'll be able to take a look inside.

By reserving your ticket, you're supporting the life-saving research and treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis Tennessee, founded by Toledo's own Danny Thomas.

Families never get a bill for treatment, and St. Jude's research is shared freely worldwide to help end childhood cancer.

Tickets for the Dream Home are going fast, so call 800-831-7061 to get yours now!

