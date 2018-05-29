Former Toledo mayoral candidate gets 5 1/2 years for theft - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Former Toledo mayoral candidate gets 5 1/2 years for theft

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A former Toledo mayoral candidate will spend the next 5 1/2 years in a federal prison.

Jim Moody was sentenced Tuesday for stealing money from a company he and another man set up to provide job training.

Three other people involved in the operations of BRIDGES have already received jail terms.

BRIDGES got almost $16 million for job retraining from 2004 through 2015.

During the trial, Moody testified he put his wife on the company payroll in 2009 so that she could collect Social Security benefits, despite being ineligible.

That was the year he ran for mayor of Toledo.

Moody also used BRIDGES checks to rehab and purchase property for his Flex Realty Company.

When he’s released from prison, he will spend two years on supervised release.

