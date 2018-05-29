Good Samaritans rescue ducklings in west Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Good Samaritans rescue ducklings in west Toledo

A few good Samaritans took time out of their day to rescue baby ducks trapped in a storm drain in West Toledo.

The ducks were trapped in a drain at Monroe Street and Cheltenham Road.

A woman said she saw the mother duck walking around the road and decided to check the drain, which was when she saw the ducklings. 

All of the ducklings, about a dozen, were rescued.

