Good Samaritans rescue ducklings in west Toledo

A few good Samaritans took time out of their day to rescue baby ducks trapped in a storm drain in West Toledo.

The ducks were trapped in a drain at Monroe Street and Cheltenham Road.

A woman said she saw the mother duck walking around the road and decided to check the drain, which was when she saw the ducklings.

All of the ducklings, about a dozen, were rescued.

