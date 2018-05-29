Alberto is Heading for NW Ohio!

The first named storm of the hurricane season is on its way toward NW Ohio and SE Michigan. Subtropical Depression Alberto made landfall early afternoon on Monday and is continuing to soak much of Alabama before it heads north through Tennessee, Kentucky and southern Indiana.







Alberto will continue to weaken as it reaches the Midwest, allowing it to downgrade into a familiar and soaking low pressure system. The heart of Alberto will remain to our west, but out bands of showers and thunderstorms will begin to move in by midday Wednesday.











Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will take over Wednesday afternoon, bringing a marginal risk of a few strong to severe storms.











