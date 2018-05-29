Giant rooster returned after being stolen from roost - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Giant rooster returned after being stolen from roost

(Source: Sylvania Township PD) (Source: Sylvania Township PD)
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

A giant metal rooster that was stolen from a woman's front yard in Sylvania Township has been safely returned.

Police were crying "fowl" play after the 5-foot 5-inch rooster named Jock was stolen from a yard in the Woodstream subdivision late Saturday night. 

Police say Jock has since found his way back home. 

