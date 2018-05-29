Fire damages family's home in central Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fire damages family's home in central Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in central Toledo Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at 900 Avondale Avenue around 3 a.m. 

A next-door neighbor said smoke coming from the home woke her up, prompting her to call for help.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause.

