Fire damages family's home in central Toledo

By Tuesday we will be closely watch Tropical Storm Alberto as it moves toward the Great Lakes.
It will not have strong winds, but it is bringing very muggy air and rain chances.More >>
By Tuesday we will be closely watch Tropical Storm Alberto as it moves toward the Great Lakes.
It will not have strong winds, but it is bringing very muggy air and rain chances.More >>
Ohio authorities say a man whose wife died when their SUV caught fire has succumbed to his injuries.More >>
Ohio authorities say a man whose wife died when their SUV caught fire has succumbed to his injuries.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.More >>
Fifteen Michigan inmates have received associate's degrees from Calvin College.More >>
Fifteen Michigan inmates have received associate's degrees from Calvin College.More >>
Columbus police say a 77-year-old woman was killed when she was knocked to the ground and run over by a pickup truck driven by her 51-year-old son.More >>
Columbus police say a 77-year-old woman was killed when she was knocked to the ground and run over by a pickup truck driven by her 51-year-old son.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The FBI says you should check your internet routers right now, as Russian hackers may have infected it with malware.More >>
The FBI says you should check your internet routers right now, as Russian hackers may have infected it with malware.More >>
You can choose from 15 different craft beers and a full bar, as well as a tasty menu. Check it out on your day off!More >>
You can choose from 15 different craft beers and a full bar, as well as a tasty menu. Check it out on your day off!More >>
Police were crying "fowl" play after the 5-feet 5-inch rooster, named Jock, was stolen from his yard.More >>
Police were crying "fowl" play after the 5-feet 5-inch rooster, named Jock, was stolen from his yard.More >>
A few Good Samaritans took time out of their day to rescue baby ducks trapped in a storm drain in west Toledo.More >>
A few Good Samaritans took time out of their day to rescue baby ducks trapped in a storm drain in west Toledo.More >>
A next-door neighbor said smoke coming from the home woke her up, prompting her to call for help.More >>
A next-door neighbor said smoke coming from the home woke her up, prompting her to call for help.More >>