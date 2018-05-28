Money Talks News: Making extra money as a tour guide

Many Americans know a lot about their hometown. With that knowledge you can do something very beneficial for your pockets: Convert that knowledge into cash by working as a local tour guide.

Local tour guides can make decent part-time money around $50 to $75 an hour.

Now obviously, tour guides will be in greatest demand in tourist areas, like in Miami, Florida. But every place has interesting things to see, and every place has people that might be willing to pay to learn about them.

So what skills do you need? You have to get used to having a group and holding their interest and how to be able to know when to be quiet, when to talk to develop good rapport.

But if this one's not your cup of tea, there are plenty more ideas to make extra cash at the Money Talks News website and do a search for Making Extra Money.

