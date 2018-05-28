Ohio courts consider decreasing use of cash bail - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ohio courts consider decreasing use of cash bail

Lawmakers are considering bills to decrease the use of cash bail when holding defendants before trial.

The bill would rely more on assessing offenders' risk of flight.

There is legislation in both the house and senate that's similar to proposals in other states.

It's meant to reduce the incarceration of people too poor to make bail and save taxpayers' money.

