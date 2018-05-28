Sylvania honors veterans with Memorial Day service parade

Festivities celebrating Memorial Day took place throughout Northwest Ohio on Monday.

Neighbors in Sylvania lined Main Street for a parade, and then ended with a memorial service.

The day started at Toledo Memorial Park, a place where more than 14,000 veterans have been laid to rest.

Surrounded by a sea of flags, many neighbors and veterans remembered why they were celebrating.

"I come out here to remember the fallen, the people who have given up their lives so that we can have freedom," said Mark Wexler, State Air Force veteran.

"I come out here every year for this, it's important to remember the people that gave their lives for our country. I actually have a cousin who was killed in Vietnam and today I come out to remember him," said Rob Lefevre, who was taking part in the day's festivities.

Then the annual parade began, as Main Street was lined with American flags and those supporting local veterans.

"We just have such a big turnout along Main Street, people want to see the veterans, we have a lot of veterans show up and they do applaud the veterans as they go by, it's all about the veterans," said Sylvania mayor, Craig Stough.

