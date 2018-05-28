Power outage at Cedar Point - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Power outage at Cedar Point

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
SANDUSKY, OH (WTOL) -

Cedar Point experienced a power outage in a section of their park Monday afternoon.

The outage caused some customers to be stuck on rides. 

The park tweeted, "We’re currently experiencing a power outage in a portion of the park. Ohio Edison is currently addressing this and will restore power as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience," in response.

