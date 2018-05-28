Pacesetter tournament encourages safety in heat

By Tuesday we will be closely watch Tropical Storm Alberto as it moves toward the Great Lakes.
It will not have strong winds, but it is bringing very muggy air and rain chances.More >>
Ohio authorities say a man whose wife died when their SUV caught fire has succumbed to his injuries.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.More >>
Fifteen Michigan inmates have received associate's degrees from Calvin College.More >>
Columbus police say a 77-year-old woman was killed when she was knocked to the ground and run over by a pickup truck driven by her 51-year-old son.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Cedar Point experienced a power outage in a section of their park Monday afternoon.More >>
You can choose from 15 different craft beers and a full bar, as well as a tasty menu. Check it out on your day off!More >>
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident on State Route 19 at Limerick Rd. on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Bring you military ID to the park to enjoy this deal, and THANK YOU for your service!More >>
With an extra day off work, several are taking their Memorial Day celebrations out of town.More >>
