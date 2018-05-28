Pacesetter tournament encourages safety in heat

As the weather heats up, hydration becomes more important.

However, kids don't always listen to that. With the excitement of outdoor activities comes the challenge of getting them to stop and take a break.

Even though you might tell them over and over to hydrate, getting your child to actually do it is tricky.

Medical experts at the Pacesetter soccer tournament encouraged parents to set an example for their children by drinking water .

"They forget to drink. They're not even taking their own advice, and they're sitting out trying to take care of their kids but they're also sitting in the sun and chairs," said athletic trainer, Brad Fredrick.

Additionally, if you notice your child beginning to slow down or look dizzy, step in and make them sit down.

Tournament directors are encouraging all parents to have their kids hydrate often and be safe.

