Check out Inside the 5 Brewing Company, the newest brewery in downtown Sylvania

You can enjoy your holiday day off at a new BrewPub in Downtown Sylvania.

Inside the 5 Brewing Company had it's grand opening Monday morning at 11 a.m.

You can choose from 15 different craft beers and a full bar, as well as a tasty menu.

Part-owner Brandon Fields said the idea for the brewery all started with his wife.

"For my birthday she got me a basic home-brewing kit out of a few buckets and a couple hoses, and from there it just really took off. I'm really detail-oriented, so I love making my own recipes. My kind of motto or goal that I've kind of developed over the years is that there's the right craft beer for everybody," said Fields.

The brewery is opening until 11 p.m.

