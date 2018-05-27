Police investigate shooting in west Toledo Sunday night - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police investigate shooting in west Toledo Sunday night

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
Police are investigating a shooting in west Toledo on Sunday night.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

The shooting happened outside a home.

