Motorcyclist seriously injured in Sandusky County accident

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident on State Route 19 at Limerick Rd. on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a van being driven by 38-year-old Jennifer Framstad of Clyde ran into a motorcycle being driven by Matthew Davenport, 24, also Clyde.

Troopers say, Mrs. Framstad was turning left off of State Rt. 19 onto Limerick Rd. when she struck Davenport’s motorcycle which was attempting to pass the van on the left.

Davenport was flown to Toledo Hospital in critical condition. He was not wearing a helmet.

Mrs. Framstad was not injured. Passenger Cooper Framstad, 8, was also uninjured. Passenger Gretta Framstad, 6 sustained minor injuries.

Alcohol is believed to play a factor in the crash but troopers are not saying in what way.

Copyright 2018 WOOL. All rights reserved.