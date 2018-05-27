Power back on in Perrysburg after widespread outages Sunday nigh - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Power back on in Perrysburg after widespread outages Sunday night

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)

Thousands of Toledo Edison customers lost power in Perrysburg on Sunday night.

Toledo Edison says power has been restored after 4,818 customers who lost power around 8 p.m. 

Copyright 2018 WOOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly