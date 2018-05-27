Police release name of man who was killed while walking for gas on I-475 in Perrysburg

Police have confirmed that one person is dead after an accident on I-475 just west of the I-75 split in Perrysburg.

According to police, Gary Maness Jr., 35, of Darden, Tennessee, was driving east on the entrance ramp from State Route 25 to I-475 east when he struck pedestrian, Aaron Woodmancy, 46, of Flint, Michigan, who was walking east along the roadway.

Maness' truck then ran off the side of the highway and came to rest in the middle of the lane for the entrance ramp.

Mr. Woodmancy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr. Maness was not injured.

According to police, Mr. Woodmancy was in a vehicle that had run out of gas and he had left the other occupants that he had been traveling with to walk to a gas station.

