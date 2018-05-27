Man who ran out of gas struck and killed on I-475 in Perrysburg

Police have confirmed that one person is dead after an accident on I-475 just west of the I-75 split in Perrysburg.

Police on the scene say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle just before 6:30 p.m. near the U.S. 25 on-ramp.

According to police, the man was walking on the side of I-475 after running out of gas when he was hit.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

Copyright 2018 WOOL. All rights reserved.