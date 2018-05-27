Bus catches fire on U.S. 24 west of Maumee - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) -

A bus caught on fire on Route 24 west of Maumee on Sunday afternoon.

The bus, which appears to be a TARTA bus, caught fire near Stitt Rd. around 5:30 p.m.

Traffic was backed up but has been given the all clear by the Lucas County Sheriff.

