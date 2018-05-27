U.S., British soldiers, Native Americans memorialized at War of 1812 battle site in Monroe

American Indian Confederation and British flags represented the British soldiers and American Indians who died at the battle (Source: WTOL)

American flags represented the American soldiers who died in the battle (Source: WTOL)

A special display of flags is memorializing the fallen from both sides at one of the area's most significant battle sites this Memorial Day weekend.

The National River Raisin Battlefield in Monroe is remembering the significant role it played in the War of 1812.

513 flags have been planted on the battlefield.

Each one honors the American and British soldiers as well as the Native Americans killed on the battlefield in late 1812 and early 1813.

Twenty percent of the War of 1812 casualties took place at the site.

It also was the largest battle in Michigan history.

"In a nutshell, it was the gateway to the West. This was the catalyst for us justifying the Indian Removal Act that would happen twenty years later. It kicked off our expansion on full speed,” said U.S. Park Ranger Ken Gergely.

The flags well be on display for another week.

