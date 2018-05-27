Ohio man dies from injuries suffered in SUV fire

Ohio authorities say a man whose wife died when their SUV caught fire has succumbed to his injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that 71-year-old Dennis John Svihlik died early Sunday at a Cleveland hospital.

The patrol says the 2005 Chevy Trailblazer caught fire Friday afternoon near the Lakeside-Marblehead exit on State Route 2 in northern Ohio's Ottawa County. It was engulfed in flames within seconds.

Dennis Svihlik, of Garfield Heights, was sitting in the front passenger seat and rolled out of the SUV before it stopped, causing the injuries that led to his death.

Sixty-five-year-old Jo Ann Svihlik, who was driving, couldn't get out and died at the scene.

