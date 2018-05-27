Copy-Condemned Ohio man blames killing on 'homosexual panic'

Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.
The Ohio Parole Board is scheduled to hear arguments on Thursday for and against death row inmate Robert Van Hook's clemency request.
Van Hook was sentenced to die for fatally strangling and stabbing David Self in Cincinnati in 1985. Van Hook's execution is set for July 18.
Prosecutors dismiss Van Hook's claim as nonsense, saying he made a practice of luring gay men to apartments to rob them.
The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office also notes Van Hook has an extensive history of violence while incarcerated, including stabbing a fellow death row inmate in November.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The second half of your Memorial Day Holiday will be sunny and hot.More >>
The second half of your Memorial Day Holiday will be sunny and hot. Sunday's high will hit 90 with mostly cloudy skies and still humid. Less muggy on Monday, but still hot with the high in the low 90's.More >>
The medical marijuana program Ohio's set to launch later this year has been beset by questions.More >>
The medical marijuana program Ohio's set to launch later this year has been beset by questions.More >>
The Ohio Senate has unanimously approved a bill preventing schools from imposing out-of-school suspensions to young students who have committed minor infractions.More >>
The Ohio Senate has unanimously approved a bill preventing schools from imposing out-of-school suspensions to young students who have committed minor infractions.More >>
Water parks are scheduled to open May 25 at three Michigan state parks.More >>
Water parks are scheduled to open May 25 at three Michigan state parks.More >>
An Ohio monument commemorating a key victory for the United States in the War of 1812 has reopened on Lake Erie's South Bass Island.More >>
An Ohio monument commemorating a key victory for the United States in the War of 1812 has reopened on Lake Erie's South Bass Island.More >>