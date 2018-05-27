At least two shot on North Detroit Ave - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

At least two shot on North Detroit Ave

Toledo police have confirmed at least two people were shot at Headliners on N. Detroit just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Both people are in the hospital. 

The detective on the scene said that at least 11-12 shots were fired.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2018 WOOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly