Flower Day Weekend continues at Toledo Farmers' Market Sunday and Monday

It’s a sure sign that Spring is in full bloom and Summer is just around the corner.

It’s Flower Day weekend at the Toledo Farmers’ Market.

This is the 29th year for the event.

Over 80 vendors are setting up at the market this weekend selling plants, flowers, yard art, plant accessories and crafts.

On Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Maumee Valley Growers will join the regular Farmers' Market vendors for a fantastic display of plants.

The market is open on Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those who couldn’t make it on Saturday and Sunday.

There will also be local food vendors.

Boy Scouts will be helping out too, helping shoppers load their purchases into their cars.

The Toledo Farmers’ Market is at 525 Market Street in downtown Toledo.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.