Life without a limb is limitless for Wounded Warrior Amputee softball team

Toledo is one of the stops this summer for the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team.

The team motto: Life without a limb is limitless.

Josh Wege lost both of his legs to a roadside bomb in Afghanistan in 2009.

The Marine veteran now glides across the field on a pair of prosthetics.

“I get to come out here and play with my personal heroes that inspire me and hopefully I get to inspire them in return," said Josh.

The team is comprised of competitive athletic veterans and active duty soldiers who have lost their limbs.

They play able-bodied teams with their special brand of softball and courage.

“Go out there. Live your life every day because you’re not guaranteed tomorrow,” said Cody Rice.

Softball is more than just a game to the Warriors.

Money raised by them in each city goes toward an all- expenses paid camp for kids with amputations or missing limbs.

"The best thing about it is we take twenty kids. Their whole life they go as the odd man out. The greatest part is they just get to be with people just like them,” said Saul Monroy.

The goal of the Wounded Warrior athlete is to support and honor our soldiers and veterans sacrifices.

They hope softball inspires and educates everyone who watches the games that you CAN overcome challenges.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.











