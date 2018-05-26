Mud Hens teach baseball skills to special needs kids

The Wounded Warriors softball team was in town on Saturday but that wasn’t the only ball diamond where players were taking part in a good cause.

The Toledo Mud Hens held a Special Needs Fields of Dreams Clinic at Fifth Third Field.

Special needs kids learned baseball skills from current Hens players.

Then afterward they had a chance to get their autographs.

The camp featured three simultaneous games on the field with players.

Players were inspired by the experience.

"To see them having fun and see them enjoying themselves gives you all the pleasure you need and make you take a step back and see how fun baseball can be for these kids,” said Mud Hens pitcher Josh Turley.

The camp was open to kids between five and eighteen years old.

