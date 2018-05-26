One vehicle fatal crash on State Route 2

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Sandusky Post is currently investigating a one vehicle fatal crash that occurred on May 25th, 2018, at approximately 4:18 p.m.

The crash occurred on State Route 2, just west of the State Route 269 Lakeside-Marblehead exit, in Danbury Township, Ottawa County.

The vehicle, a black 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer, sustained severe fire damage and was towed from the scene by Don’s Towing located in Port Clinton, Ohio.

The driver, Jo Ann Svihlik, 65, of Garfield Heights, Ohio, suffered fatal injuries.

The passenger, Dennis J. Svihlik, 71, suffered life threatening injuries.

The vehicle was headed westbound on State Route 2, just west of the State Route 269 Lakeside-Marblehead exit, when the vehicle began to smoke and eventually caught fire. Seconds later, the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

Dennis Svihlik exited the vehicle while it was still moving and fell into the roadway.

Jo Ann. Svihlik was unable to exit the burning vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Fire/EMS.

Jo Ann Svihlik was transported to Lucas County Coroner’s Office by Robinson- Walker Funeral Home.

Dennis Svihlik was flown by ProMedica to Cleveland Metro Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.

State Route 2 was closed for approximately 3½ hours as a result of the crash.

The Sandusky Post was assisted on scene by Port Clinton Fire Department, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Danbury Township Fire Department/EMS, Danbury Police Department, US Border Patrol, Ottawa County ODOT, North Central EMS, ProMedica, Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office, Ottawa County Coroner, Robinson-Walker Funeral Home and Don’s Automotive/Towing, OSHP Crash Reconstruction Unit and OSHP Aviation.

The crash is currently under investigation. It is unknown at this time if alcohol is a factor in the crash.

