Copy-An in-depth look at LeBron James' Game 7 history

The Cleveland Cavaliers will live to see another day, after a strong win in Game 6 against the Boston Celtics.
Final score: 109-99
The Cavs forced a Game 7 after a major showing from LeBron James, George Hill and Jeff Green.
James finished with 46 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists, while Hill and Green added 20, and 14 respectively.
LeBron James has made a concerted effort to play lights out basketball when the series is on the line.
His record is currently 5-2 when facing a Game 7 elimination.
Take a look at the numbers
Cavs vs. Pistons (May 21, 2006)
Score: Pistons 79, Cavs 61
Round: Eastern Conference semifinals
LeBron's line: 27 points (11 of 24), 8 rebounds, 2 assists
Cavs vs. Celtics (May 18, 2008)
Score: Celtics 97, Cavs 92
Round: Eastern Conference semifinals
LeBron's line: 45 points (14 of 29), 5 rebounds, 6 assists
Celtics vs. Heat (June 9, 2012)
Score: Heat 101, Celtics 88
Round: Eastern Conference finals
LeBron's line: 31 points (9 of 21), 12 rebounds, 2 assists
Heat vs. Pacers (June 3, 2013)
Score: Heat 99, Pacers 76
Round: Eastern Conference finals
LeBron's line: 32 points (8 of 17), 8 rebounds, 4 assists
Heat vs. Spurs (June 20, 2013)
Score: Heat 95, Spurs 88
Round: NBA Finals
LeBron's line: 37 points (12 of 23), 12 rebounds, 4 assists
Cavs vs. Warriors (June 19, 2016)
Score: Cavs 93, Warriors 89
Round: NBA Finals
LeBron's line: 27 points (9 of 24), 11 rebounds, 11 assists
Cavs vs. Pacers (April 2, 2018)
Score: Cavs 105, Pacers 101
Round: First round
LeBron's line: 45 points (16 of 25), 8 rebounds, 7 assists
Cavs vs. Celtics (May 27, 2018)
TBA
