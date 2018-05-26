Vacant house fire in North Toledo

A house fire started at 1261 Noble St. in North Toledo just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

The home that caught fire was vacant.

The inside of the house burst into flames, reaching the attic.

It is not known what caused the fire, but there is some speculation.

“It looks like it could have been from something explosive, but it is still under investigation at this time. It seems to be very suspicious,” the battalion chief said.

No injuries were reported.

