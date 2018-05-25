Saving at the pump during your memorial day travels

With an extra day off work, several are taking their Memorial Day celebrations out of town.

This year, more people are expected to leave town for Memorial Day than in the last 14 years.

According to AAA, this year more than 1,632,178 Ohioans are expected to travel. Of those 1,475,721 of them by car, close to 88,872 people via plane with another 67,585 Ohioians by bus or boat.

Some good news for you, the worst of the traffic congestions are over until people leave to return home from their Memorial Day trips. While this is the busiest year for travelers, it’s also the highest gas prices have been on a Memorial Day weekend since 2014. Some drivers say they've noticed it at the pump.

"Mostly local travel, we’re going to go the Purple Rose Theater,” said Mark Swarthout, traveling from Detroit. “It's going to be like 120-mile round trip so, that's going to burn off some gas and that's a concern. But we bought the tickets months ago, so you can't back out now."

"The flight wasn't as expensive,” said Jarvis Hall, traveling to the area from Los Angeles to see family. “But as soon as I landed, I noticed the gas prices were just as much as Los Angeles gas prices and usually L.A. is a lot more expensive."

Ohio's average gas price according to AAA is $2.91, which is just below the national average at $2.97, but gas in Toledo is higher than most other spots in the state at $2.96.

If you want to find the best deal for gas in our area you can go to Gas Tracker.



And of course you should pack on the patience this weekend as some will be visiting the area, but also know there are several road closures for parades as we honor our service men and women.

