Hayes Presidential Center art display inspires community to give back

An art display on poverty has inspired one community to give back to those in need.

The traveling art exhibit "How the Other Half Lives," has been showcasing images of poverty at the turn of the 20th century at the Hayes Presidential Center in Fremont.

The exhibit gave the staff at the center the idea to begin a donation drive for local homeless shelters.

For the last two months, visitors have been asked to bring in personal care items to go towards those in need. So far they have been able to supply those items to the Liberty Center in Fremont and the Sandusky County department of Job and Family Services

"Many of us are a paycheck away from needing help ourselves. So we're trying to collect items because someday we may be in that position, or some of us have already been in that position before. So, recognizing that everyone needs help from time to time," said Kristina Smith with the Rutherford B. Hayes Museum.

Though the art exhibit is being packed up on Monday, the donation drive will continue year long. And people who donate will get $1 of off admission price to the Hayes Center.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.