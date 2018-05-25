GM workers spend day working on adopted plot of land at Kitty Todd Nature Preserve

We've all heard about adopting a road, but did you know you can adopt pieces of land?

Toledo's GM Powertrain workers did just that, getting down and dirty as they spruced up a local nature preserve on Friday.

Thirty GM workers spent their day off at the Kitty Todd Nature Preserve in Swanton, beautifying the area as part of their initiative to be more environmentally friendly.

Workers spent the afternoon plucking, pruning and picking invasive plants on their parcel of land.

"Not everyone that volunteers knows each other so it’s a good bonding experience for them. It’s good to work with your peers and bond on a person level not a work level,” said GM engineer Joyce Arakelian.

GM is the first corporation in the area to adopt land at the preserve.

They have had this area for four years now and every year more and more workers pitch in to help make a difference.

"It’s a really big task to protect these areas but if all hands come to the table we can really make some progress,” said Ashley Decker with Kitty Todd Preserve.

This isnt a one-time thing either.

GM encourages their employees and their families to revisit the area whenever they want in order to keep it in tip-top shape all year long.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.