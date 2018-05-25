Wounded warrior amputee softball team inspires all to overcome adversity

It’s a special brand of softball, courage and inspiration from those who proudly served our country.

The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team is in Toledo this weekend to inspire all to overcome any challenge. They travel the country playing able bodied teams.

Toledo is their sixth stop of the season.

“Unbelievable athletes who haven’t let their injuries get them down. Remarkable young men and women,” according to Warrior Coach Randall Raper.

The team was welcomed Friday night by the Sylvania Senior Softball League who hosted their visit.

Player Saul Bosquez of Adrian, Michigan said they’ve got a pretty good record.

“I don’t know how I’d feel if I was able bodied and playing a bunch of guys missing arms and legs and get beat eighty percent of the time," said Bosquez.

Money raised by the Warriors in each city goes toward an all-expenses paid camp for kids with amputations or missing limbs.

“When the team originally started it was for us to rehab and go back into society, that friendship we had before. Now we’re in a position to give back” added Bosquez.

The Wounded Warriors will play three games Saturday at Mercy Health Field on South Holland Sylvania Road.

The first pitch is 1:45 p.m. and admission is $5.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.