Jones Leadership Academy to focus more on business in 2018-19

Friday was graduation day for Jones Leadership Academy.

It was the last year under that name for the school.

Starting next year Jones Leadership Academy will officially become Jones Leadership Academy of Business.

The Toledo Public School High School will focus more on business.

The school offers a business-themed curriculam that focuses on marketing, finance and supply chain management.

The goal is to make sure students are prepared for college and 21st century careers after high school.

