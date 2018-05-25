UT commencement sees 200 graduates walk across stage - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UT commencement sees 200 graduates walk across stage

200 graduates accepted their degrees at Friday's commencement (Source: WTOL) 200 graduates accepted their degrees at Friday's commencement (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Friday is the last day of school for a lot of kids in the area, just in time for the unofficial start of summer.

But its also a big day for medical students in the area as they look ahead to the next stage of their career development.

The University of Toledo College of Medicines commencement took place Friday afternoon at the Stranahan Theater.

200 UTMC graduates walked across the stage to accept their degrees.

161 Doctor of Medicine degrees, nine Doctor of Philosophy degrees, 25 Master's Degrees and five graduate certificates were awarded.

