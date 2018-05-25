Tall ship Niagara sails into Toledo

The historic tall ship Niagara is back in Toledo this weekend docked at International Park.

Groups are coming on board to learn about her history but also the history of the Great Lakes.

The program is sponsored by Mercyhurst College in Erie, Pennsylvania, Niagara’s home port.

On Friday, students from the Maritime Academy stepped on board to learn about seamanship, how sailors lived in the 1800s and more.

“I learned a lot of things and cannons and how rigging works and how the crew works” said student Michael Coleman.

They also learned the Great Lakes are known as the inland seas because they’ve always been one of the biggest trading avenues in the world.

The replica of the original Niagara was built in 1988. She played an important role in the Battle of Lake Erie off South Bass Island during the War of 1812.

“She was Oliver Hazard Perry’s relief flagship, ended last few minutes of the battle defeating the British and brings the battle to an end” said Niagara Captain David Goodman.

That’s why Niagara is hoisting her sails in route to ports this summer where crewmembers will tell her story and the legacy of the Great Lakes.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.