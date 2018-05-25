Wood Co. Commissioners approve First Solar tax abatement plan

Wood County commissioners have approved a tax abatement plan that will bring 500 jobs to the area.

The Sentinal-Tribune is reporting the commissioners have approved First Solar's plan to build a new, $400 million facility in Lake Township.

Earlier this month, Lake Township Trustees approved a 15-year tax abatement.

With the county commissioners’ approval, 500 construction jobs will be filled.

The 500 jobs will equal $30 million dollars in salaries.

First Solar produces photovoltaic solar panels and has a plant in Perrysburg.

Construction is expected to begin in mid-June.

