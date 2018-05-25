Wood Co. Commissioners approve First Solar tax abatement plan

Sunday turns to heat up even more to near 90 with partly sunny skies and only an isolated chance for a thunderstorm/shower.
Sunday turns to heat up even more to near 90 with partly sunny skies and only an isolated chance for a thunderstorm/shower.
The Ohio Senate has unanimously approved a bill preventing schools from imposing out-of-school suspensions to young students who have committed minor infractions.More >>
Water parks are scheduled to open May 25 at three Michigan state parks.More >>
An Ohio monument commemorating a key victory for the United States in the War of 1812 has reopened on Lake Erie's South Bass Island.More >>
A 113-year-old woman living in suburban Cleveland is believed to be the oldest person in the United States after the death of a 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The historic tall ship Niagara is back in Toledo this weekend docked at International Park.More >>
It’s a special brand of softball, courage and inspiration from those who proudly served our country.More >>
The traveling art exhibit "How the Other Half Lives," has been showcasing images of poverty at the turn of the 20th century at the Hayes Presidential Center in Fremont.More >>
Thirty GM workers spent their day off at the Kitty Todd Nature Preserve in Swanton, beautifying the area as part of their initiative to be more environmentally friendly.More >>
BGSU is tearing down Harshman Quadrangle. Each school year for decades, the building housed hundreds of students who will now only have bittersweet memories from living in the tight quarters.More >>
