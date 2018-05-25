Woman arrested after man is stabbed at Vistula Manor apartments

A stabbing that happened early Friday morning sent one man to a local hospital.

Police found the victim at the Vistula Manor apartments on Cherry Street around 1 a.m.

He was stabbed in the back and was taken to the hospital for treatment .

A woman was arrested in connection to the stabbing.

Police said they believe alcohol may have been a factor that lead up to the incident.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.