Woman arrested after man is stabbed at Vistula Manor apartments

TOLEDO, OH

A stabbing that happened early Friday morning sent one man to a local hospital. 

Police found the victim at the Vistula Manor apartments on Cherry Street around 1 a.m.

He was stabbed in the back and was taken to the hospital for treatment .

A woman was arrested in connection to the stabbing. 

Police said they believe alcohol may  have been a factor that lead up to the incident.

