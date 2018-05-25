Language used to describe teen in Moore case disputed

The leader of the University of Toledo's Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institute is taking exception to words used in the recent trial of former TPD officer Michael Moore.

Moore was found not guilty last week after being accused of paying a teen girl for sex.

The institute's Celia Williamson held a news conference Friday to object to how the teen girl was described. During the court trial, the teen was described as allegedly having been paid for sex.

Despite those descriptions being used in court during the trial, she blamed local media for reporting it.

The duty of the media, however, is to report the facts of the case, which Williamson acknowledged during her conference.

A reporter from The Blade also told Williamson at the news conference that she had to report the case as the testimony was presented.

