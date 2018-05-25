Federal judge wants state, federal EPA to assist courts in Lake Erie algae problem

A federal judge said he that wants the state and federal EPA to take the serious steps necessary to find and implement solutions to Lake Erie's algae problem.

U.S. District Judge James Carr said the issue is not just for the courts.

He added that it's time for tougher rules to clean up the lake and prevent the formation of potentially toxic algal blooms that come into Lake Erie's western basin each year.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.